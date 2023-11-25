close_game
Watch: 9-year-old Ohad Munder, freed from Gaza, reunited with father

Watch: 9-year-old Ohad Munder, freed from Gaza, reunited with father

ByMallika Soni
Nov 25, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Ohad Munder's cousin watched Ohad Munder being handed over by Hamas to Red Cross staff.

Ohad Munder spent his ninth birthday as a hostage in Gaza hoping to return home to his family in Israel. And then it happened. On the first day of a planned four-day truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, Ohad Munder was among four young children freed from captivity.

Israel-Hamas War: Ohad Munder, 9-year-old, reacts as he meets with his family members after he returned to Israel.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Ohad Munder, 9-year-old, reacts as he meets with his family members after he returned to Israel.(Reuters)

His cousin watched Ohad Munder being handed over by Hamas to Red Cross staff and said, “I'm waiting to see Ohad and can't wait to give him his Rubik's cube which I know he really loved and he probably missed it so much. That's the first thing he takes everywhere he goes.”

Ohad Munder's father had spoken to him and said that he, his mother Keren, and grandmother Ruth, were all fine and healthy. But Ohad Munder's grandfather, Avraham Munder remained in captivity in Gaza.

The 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas fighters included sisters aged 2 and 4 and their mother, a 5-year-old girl and her mother, as well as elderly women. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Children, their mothers and other women. Every one of them is a world in themselves. But I stress to you, the families, and to you, citizens of Israel: We are committed to bringing back all our hostages."

Ten Thais and one Filipino, who were taken captive at the same time, were also freed under a separate agreement. After their release, hostages underwent initial medical checks and were reunited with their families.

Yosef Mendelovich, associate director of the ministry of health, “We've all anxiously awaited their return and are elated to see the day that they have come home to us.”

In exchange, 39 Palestinian women and minors detained by Israel were released, the first of a group of 150 who are due to be freed.

