Video: Horrific fire breaks out in a mall in Pakistan's Karachi, 11 people dead

A devastating fire incident on Saturday at a shopping mall in Pakistan’s Karachi, claimed the lives of 11 people. At least 35 people are reportedly injured in the blaze engulfed the fourth floor of the six-storey mall. Videos of the horrific fire incident have gone viral on social media, in which rescue and health workers can be seen helping the victims of the blaze. Karachi Mall Fire: Firefighters douse the fire at a shopping mall in Karachi.(AFP)

A spokesperson for Chippa welfare organisation said that rescue workers had taken taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals.

“Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far,” said Hussain as quoted by The Guardian.

“At least 40 people have been rescued,” he added.

Earlier, Karachi mayor, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said on X (formerly Twitter), “KMC Fire Department has so far confirmed that there have been 9 casualties in the fire incident. 7 bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital while 1 body each has been shifted to Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals. Search process still continues.”

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. On social media, people blamed the local administration for the horrible incident.

"RJ MALL, NEAR JOHAR MORR," one user posted the location of the building where the incident happened while another said, “The tragic fire incident at RJ Mall #Karachi has taken 11 lives till now a couple them got stuck in lifts and died. I had a number of friends here. Fire started at 3rd floor and went till 6th. This building was badly constructed and used with no fire exits.”