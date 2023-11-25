UK's warning to Israel-Hamas protesters: Don't use word ‘jihad’ in chants

London's metropolitan police used leaflets to warn protesters against using racist language or inciteful chants as they could lead to arrest ahead of demonstrations amid Israel-Hamas war. Organisers expect 100,000 people to demonstrate in London on Saturday while over 50,000 plan to attend a march against antisemitism on Sunday. The police said more than 1,500 officers will be on duty as there will be “robust intervention” against any criminal activities. London Protests: British police officers secure area during a protest.(AP)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said, “The conflict in the Middle East is continuing and here in London we are still seeing the cumulative impact of continued protest, increasing tensions, and rising hate crime."

“That fear and anxiety is particularly felt by our Jewish and Muslim communities. We know a lot more about the cumulative impact of these protests than we did seven weeks ago and that is reflected in our approach,” he said.

“As you would expect, this sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation. We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism – such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people – or who spreads hate speech,” he warned.

Moreover, strict timing and boundary limits have been set for the marches. Police officers on duty will be “using all the legal powers at our disposal” to ensure dispersal at the end of the protests in order to avoid breakaway groups.

Warning against the use of word “jihad”

The police issued a warning against using the word “jihad” in protests, saying, “There was considerable debate about the use of the word ‘jihad’… It is a word that clearly causes upset and concern, but it’s always contextual. If we think people are chanting this to incite violence, terrorism or antisemitism – we will act decisively and quickly."

“The Met supports the right for people to make their voices heard through protest providing it is done lawfully. However, the law also protects people from racist and religious abuse and prohibits the promotion of terrorism. While the majority of protesters have complied with these rules, a minority have crossed the line,” it said.