Israel-Hamas war: Several Americans killed in attack by militant group, says US

Several U.S. nationals have died since the start of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday, adding that U.S. officials remained in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

People gather as Palestinian civil defense crews try to extinguish fire in a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday.(AP)

Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, one of the bloodiest in it history, launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.