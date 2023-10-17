UN's strong remarks on Israel's Gaza evacuation: May breach international law

The United Nations human rights office said that Israel's Gaza evacuation order for the north could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law. Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said that Israel seemed to have made no effort to ensure the civilians temporarily evacuated in Gaza were provided with proper accommodation, as well as satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)

"We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians in breach of international law," she said.

“Those who managed to comply with the Israeli authorities' order to evacuate are now trapped in the south of the Gaza Strip, with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies, little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine and other basic needs,” she added.

The term "forcible transfer" describes forced relocation of civilian populations. It is a crime against humanity punishable by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme said that its food supplies in Gaza were running low but that it was stockpiling supplies in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish nearby. Abeer Etefa, WFP Regional Communications Lead for the Middle East and North Africa, said they hoped "to cross as soon as the border access is granted."

"We call for unimpeded access, safe passage to desperately needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza," she said.

In addition to dwindling food and water supplies, Gaza's health sector finds itself at a "breaking point," UN Special Rapporteur Tlaleng Mofokeng said.

"Gaza's medical infrastructure has been irreparably damaged and healthcare providers are working in a dire situation with limited access to medical supplies and conditions that do not allow them to provide timely and quality healthcare," Tlaleng Mofokeng said.

