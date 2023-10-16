Video: Hamas gunman's chilling GoPro footage shows deadly rampage and his death

As the death toll from Israel-Hamas war mounted on both sides since the terrorist group launched an unprecedented incursion into Israel more than a week ago, prompting Israeli forces to retaliate, the Palestinian group unleashed horror on Israeli civilians.

Israel-Hamas War: The operatives crossed the border fencing to enter Israel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) released raw GoPro First-Person View (FPV) footage of armed Hamas operatives as they ambushed an Israeli check post. The operatives are seen attacking Israelis with assault rifles before being gunned down by the security forces.

In the 3-minute-long horrifying video of the assault, several operatives on bikes and pick-up trucks carrying rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) with Kalashnikovs on their shoulders are seen as they head towards the Gaza-Israel border wall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The operatives crossed the border fencing to enter Israel. They then ambush Israeli forces with RPGs and assault rifles and moved to a civilian area. After this, they went on a shooting spree, aiming at houses and even firing on the tyre of an ambulance.

In Israel, more than 1,400 people have died, and 3,400 others have been injured, according to Israeli officials. This comes as Israel gave a deadline to over a million Gazans to flee south to safety before a planned ground assault. Tel Aviv claimed that Hamas is not letting Gazans flee to safety. The Israeli military also raised the figure of those kidnapped by Hams to 199 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail