Israeli American soldier dies, sacrifices himself to help fellow fighters flee during Hamas attack

AnIsraeli American soldier lost his life while fighting in Israel, trying to save the lives of his fellow soldiers. The incident took place during Hamas’ brutal attack on the country. Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. During the invasion, the terrorists entered his base, launching a brutal attack on Israeli soldiers in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing (Naomi Feifer-Weiser/Facebook)

Roey’s mother told CNN that her son, a soldier from Efrat, sacrificed himself as a distraction so that his fellow fighters could flee to safety. “He died how he lived, by putting others first and when his base was overrun by terrorists, he went on his own to divert their attention allowing others to escape. Because of his bravery, at least 12 other soldiers are alive today,” Naomi Feifer-Weiser said.

In a Facebook post, Roey’s father Yami Weiser wrote in Hebrew, “My son Roey was killed Saturday morning as a hero defending the southern border. We received a message from the IDF on Sunday afternoon. We still do not have information on when we can receive his body for burial. All we want is to lay Roey to rest and mourn him. Please share this post and maybe it will get to the right person who can move things for us.” Roey is among at least 1,000 soldiers killed during the Hamas attack

At least 11 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage. "While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas," president Joe Biden said in a statement. "I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis."

