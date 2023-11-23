Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israeli PM Netanyahu accuses UN of being slow in providing relief to Gaza refugees

Israeli PM Netanyahu accuses UN of being slow in providing relief to Gaza refugees

Reuters |
Nov 23, 2023 07:48 PM IST

Netanyahu said UN's relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United Nations on Thursday of being slow to attend to the spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying its relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees.

Flames and smoke rising from an agricultural structure in southern Lebanon's Khiam plain following Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

"I have yet to see the effort that I would like to see on the part of the U.N. and international agencies," Netanyahu told the visiting Spanish and Belgian prime ministers, according to a Hebrew-language transcript of the meeting issued by his office.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gaza united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP