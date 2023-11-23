Israeli PM Netanyahu accuses UN of being slow in providing relief to Gaza refugees
Reuters |
Netanyahu said UN's relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United Nations on Thursday of being slow to attend to the spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying its relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees.
"I have yet to see the effort that I would like to see on the part of the U.N. and international agencies," Netanyahu told the visiting Spanish and Belgian prime ministers, according to a Hebrew-language transcript of the meeting issued by his office.
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics