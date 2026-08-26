Netanyahu denies prospect of peace deal, calls Iranian leaders 'savages' - What's happening

As the possibility of a peace deal between the US and Iran to end hostilities in the Middle East remains in limbo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday night that a diplomatic deal was not possible with "savages," referring to the authorities in Tehran.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said a diplomatic deal was not possible with Iran. (File Photo/AFP)

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Speaking at an event, Netanyahu recalled a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he said the two discussed the possibility of diplomacy with Iran, AFP reported.

The Israeli PM said he told Trump, "I doubt, however, that an agreement can be reached with that group there, with those savages."

"I tell you -- an agreement cannot be reached," Netanyahu added. He also hailed Trump's new campaign of economic pressure.

Also Read | US announces new Iran sanctions in 'economic onslaught,' aims to cut off Tehran's revenue sources

US' economic war on Iran

The Trump administration on Monday issued a warning for countries to sever their business ties with Iran or risk secondary sanctions.

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{{^usCountry}} US treasury secretary Scott Bessent called it an "economic onslaught" against Iran's global financial network, according to Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US treasury secretary Scott Bessent called it an "economic onslaught" against Iran's global financial network, according to Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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Bessent, at a press conference, said, "Why would I want to blow up the global financial system? We believe that it is important to level set and give people a cure period, but they should know that that will move very quickly and that we are serious."

Meanwhile, the report added that China has been the biggest buyer of Iranian oil for years. The timing of this announcement is crucial, as Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Washington in late September.

Also Read | Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: ‘Immediate destruction’

Netanyahu and the US-Iran war

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The remarks by Netanyahu on a potential deal with Tehran come as Israel faces an uncertain strategic landscape after months of war with Iran.

The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, resulting in the death of then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials.

Following this, Iran launched strikes on the US and Israeli interests in the region and tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The tensions have resulted in global concerns regarding regional security.

Also Read | No new Iran strikes for now, Rubio tells allies as US tightens economic pressure

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According to AFP, Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli intelligence analyst on Iran who is now at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said, "It's a colossal failure of Israeli strategy regarding Iran."

"Yes, we had operational achievements, but strategically we've failed," Citrinowicz added.

Netanyahu has rejected a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by then US president Barack Obama.

(with inputs from agencies)