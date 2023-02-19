Israeli strike in Syrian capital Damascus kills 15, destroys residential building: Report

An Israeli strike killed 15 people and destroyed a residential building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, a war monitor said Sunday.

The Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the strike, which hit close to an Iranian cultural centre, had killed 15 people including civilians.

Syria's health ministry reported a preliminary toll of three civilians killed and 15 injured.

Syrian state media reported that buildings had been badly damaged and that there were "killed and injured" people, but did not say how many.

The strike hit in Kafr Sousa, a high-security area of the Syrian capital, part of which is home to senior security officials, security branches and intelligence headquarters.