Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / ‘Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza killed 12’: Hamas health ministry

‘Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza killed 12’: Hamas health ministry

AFP |
Nov 04, 2023 05:24 PM IST

An earlier statement by the interior ministry said it was an "occupation (Israeli) strike" that hit the school.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 12 people were killed Saturday when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

A picture taken from the southern Israeli border city of Sderot shows smoke rising above buildings in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike (AFP)

The ministry reported in a statement "12 martyrs and upwards of 54 wounded so far as a result of targeting Al-Fakhura school, which is sheltering thousands of displaced people in Jabalia (refugee) camp in the northern Gaza Strip".

Also read: Israel strikes ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 reported killed

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

An earlier statement by the interior ministry said it was an "occupation (Israeli) strike" that hit the school.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, and AFP was unable to independently confirm the toll.

There was also no immediate comment from the UN aid agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

On Thursday, UNRWA said that four its schools in the Gaza Strip housing people displaced by the war had been damaged by bombings.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel gaza
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP