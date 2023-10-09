‘..and then my thoughts turned to anger’: 'Israeli-Palestinian' vlogger Nuseir Yassin condemns Hamas terror attack

The terror unleashed by Hamas militants on innocent Israelis has shaken the world to the core. Videos of the brutal killing of hundreds of unarmed, innocent people including women and children by Hamas, are viral on social media. In a retaliatory attack, Israel Defence Forces are targeting the terrorists, their hideouts and terror camps in the Gaza region. Amid the ongoing conflict, there has been widespread uproar and condemnation for the terrible acts by Hamas which acted as the trigger for war.

While the Israel-Hamas conflict goes on, some self-proclaimed supporters of Palestine have tried to justify Hamas' provocative barbarism as well, much to the surprise and disgust of civil society.

On Monday(IST), a Palestinian-origin Israeli citizen and vlogger named Nuseir Yassin shared a highly emotional post condemning the barbaric acts of Hamas.

In his long post, Yassin highlighted his struggle with identity being an Israeli with Palestinian roots. He wrote, "For the longest time, I struggled with my identity. A Palestinian kid born inside Israel."

Yassin shared how until the latest Hamas attack, he called himself a “Palestinian-Israeli”, giving more preference to his Palestinian roots than the country of his birth.

In a blatant and candid condemnation of Hamas' attack on Israel, Yassin wrote, "After recent events, I started to think. And think. And think. And then my thoughts turned to anger."

The 31-year-old vlogger highlighted his love for Israel and wrote, "I only have one home, even if I’m not Jewish: Israel. That’s where all my family lives. That’s where I grew up. That’s the country I want to see continue to exist so I can exist."

Regarding the existence of Palestine, Yassin posted, " I hope to see the country thrive and become less extreme and more prosperous."

He concluded his post by sharing that Hamas' actions have caused a tectonic shift in his mindset, leading him to prefer Israel(his birth country) first to Palestine (the country of his roots).

"From today forward, I view myself as an “Israeli-Palestinian”. Israeli first. Palestinian second. Sometimes it takes a shock like this to see so clearly," concluded Yassin.

