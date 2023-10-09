Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies found at music festival site; death toll crosses 1,100. Latest updates

Israel-Hamas conflict news updates: The Israeli rescue service Zaka said its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from an all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip attended by thousands that came under attack by Palestine-based Hamas militants on Saturday. The total figure is expected to be higher as other paramedic teams were working in the area.

Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, centre, from Kfar Azza kibbutz into the Gaza Strip on Saturday.(AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in the mass assault.

On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The death toll passed 1,100 and thousands were wounded on both sides. Follow Live Updates on Israel-Palestine conflict

Latest updates on Israel-Hamas war:

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack, Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several locations on Monday morning. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in five decades — and over 400 have been killed in Gaza. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Several US nationals have been killed since the start of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, a National Security Council spokesman said on Sunday, adding that US officials remained in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

Israel has hit more than 800 targets in Gaza so far, its military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave's northeast corner.

The United Nations said at least 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza are seeking shelter in schools it runs. It appealed for the creation of humanitarian corridors to bring food into Gaza.

About 30 missing Israelis attending a dance party that was attacked by gunmen emerged from hiding on Sunday, Israeli media reported, putting the death toll at the outdoor gathering at 260. A video aired on social media and by Israeli news outlets showed dozens of festival goers running through an open field as gunshots rang out. Many hid in nearby fruit orchards or were gunned down as they fled. Reportedly, the Hamas militants first targeted the partygoers with rockets followed by bullets after paraglided into Israeli territory.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second straight day, saying in a post on the social media platform X that he expressed “my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists”.

The United States will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, defence secretary Lloyd Austin said. Austin also said the United States had also taken steps to augment US Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. He said the United States would also provide munitions to Israel.

The Israeli military said more than 100,000 reservists have so far reported for duty.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said his faction is holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip when Hamas launched attacks on Israel. The captives will not be repatriated “till all of our prisoners are released”, al-Nakhala said, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

Several international air carriers, including Air India, said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack. US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

