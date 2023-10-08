News / World News / US Navy moving warships, aircraft closer to Israel amid Hamas attack: Report

US Navy moving warships, aircraft closer to Israel amid Hamas attack: Report

ByMallika Soni
Oct 08, 2023 10:43 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Joe Biden ordered "additional support" for Israel, the White House said, without giving further details.

The US Navy is moving its warships and aircraft closer to Israel amid an unprecedented assault on the country from Hamas, a US military official told Fox News as US president Joe Biden affirmed Israel's right to defend itself. Saturday's surprise attack has so far killed at least 600 Israelis and wounded at least 2,000 more.

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike.(AFP)
Joe Biden ordered "additional support" for Israel, the White House said, without giving further details.

"The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said in a statement following high-level discussions between US and Israeli officials on military aid.

The White House said Joe Biden and US vice president Kamala Harris were briefed by national security officials on the situation in Israel and will continue to receive updates, the White House said.

White House officials will also remain in contact with Israelis and "counterparts throughout the region," the statement added. This came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is considering Israeli requests for additional military aid.

The US is looking into reports that the country's citizens were killed or taken hostage in the surprise attack, Antony Blinken said.

“We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made,” he said , adding, “I think you’re likely to hear more about that later today.”

“These are early days. Israel has to, first and foremost, ensure the security of its people in Israel, and then it’s determined to take steps to try to make sure that this doesn’t happen again," he continued.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

