‘We stand ready’: Joe Biden's support for Israel amid attack and a warning

US president Joe Biden said that he told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States was ready to offer "all appropriate means of support " after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Israel-Palestine Latest: US president Joe Biden speaks.(AP)

"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Joe Biden said in a statement after he spoke with Netanyahu.

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," he added.

Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the "unreserved support" and stressed that a "prolonged campaign" is necessary.

"US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defence," the Israel PM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign - which Israel will win - is necessary,” it added.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken also expressed "unequivocal condemnation" of the Hamas attacks.

"We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Antony Blinken said.

