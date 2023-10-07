Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / ‘We stand ready’: Joe Biden's support for Israel amid attack and a warning

‘We stand ready’: Joe Biden's support for Israel amid attack and a warning

ByMallika Soni
Oct 07, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Latest: US president Joe Biden said, “Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.”

US president Joe Biden said that he told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States was ready to offer "all appropriate means of support " after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Israel-Palestine Latest: US president Joe Biden speaks.(AP)

"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Joe Biden said in a statement after he spoke with Netanyahu.

Read more: Caught in crossfire: 7 Nepalis injured, 17 held captive by Hamas in Israel

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," he added.

Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the "unreserved support" and stressed that a "prolonged campaign" is necessary.

"US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defence," the Israel PM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign - which Israel will win - is necessary,” it added.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken also expressed "unequivocal condemnation" of the Hamas attacks.

"We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Antony Blinken said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
israel palestine joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP