Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Iran hear ‘loud and clear’: US general's ‘stay out’ advice to Tehran on Israel

Iran hear ‘loud and clear’: US general's ‘stay out’ advice to Tehran on Israel

ByMallika Soni
Oct 10, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Israel-Palestine War: The chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., warned Iran to “not get involved” in the conflict.

US national security council spokesman John Kirby said that the first tranche of a security aid package for Israel was already on the way while additional assistance would be announced soon. The US wanted to press ahead with diplomacy to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel after the Hamas attack, he said as US president Joe Biden confirmed that at least 11 American citizens had died, and “it is likely” that others were being held hostage by Hamas.

Israel-Palestine War: A Palestinian man talks on his mobile phone as he walks through a ravaged street.(AFP)

The chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., warned Iran to “not get involved” in the conflict, the Financial Times reported.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“We want to send a pretty strong message,” he said while en route to a meeting in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, adding, “We do not want this to broaden, and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear.”

This comes as the US is sending the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster deterrence efforts. This includes an aircraft carrier, a guided missile cruiser and guided missile destroyers.

Read more: These airlines have suspended Israel flights amid Gaza war: Full list

Israeli forces carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip from the air and the sea and the top US general warned Iran to stay out of the fight. The attacks on Israel by Hamas have killed more than 900 Israelis, mostly civilians. At least 600 Palestinians have also died. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the response had “only started,” and “what we will do to the enemy will echo down through generations.”

The leaders of the US, Germany, France, Italy and the UK spoke in a call after which they released a statement that renewed their support for Israel and condemned Hamas “and its appalling acts of terrorism.”

“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities,” Hoe Biden along with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, French president Emmanuel Macron, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in the statement.

“We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage," they said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
israel palestine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP