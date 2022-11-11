Home / World News / Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

world news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:05 PM IST

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday.

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government(AFP)
Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government(AFP)
Reuters |

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will ask veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday, the president's office said.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of Israel's 120-seat parliament recommended that Netanyahu assemble the new coalition, a statement said.

Also read: Israel's Netanyahu launches talks on forming government after stunning comeback

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party placed first in last week's election, ending an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years. He is likely to ally with far-right and religious parties to achieve a stable parliamentary majority.

Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel
israel

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out