Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon offers Starlink to Iran envoy amid UNGA session | Watch

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon offered Starlink internet service to Iran's representative Nasser Asadi at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite broadband service, aims to deliver high-speed internet through a network of thousands of satellites operating in low-Earth orbit (Screengrab from X/@dannydanon)

Sharing the video on his X handle, Danon said, “I thought it appropriate to give you the Starlink. If you heard the Prime Minister, you would understand it could be very useful for you to allow the Iranian people to get their freedom after what you did to them. Do you want to take it and deliver it back to Tehran?"

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"It could be very useful for you in Iran. We love the Iranian people, and we pray for the regime change there,” he said.

Deep Dive What was the context behind Israel's UN ambassador offering Starlink to Iran's envoy? Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, offered Starlink internet service to Iran's representative amid assertions that it could help Iranians bypass severe internet restrictions, illustrating Israel's support for Iranian citizens against their government. Why did the Iranian representative not engage with the Starlink offer from Israel? The Iranian representative, Nasser Asadi, ignored the offer for Starlink internet service during the UN General Assembly session, reflecting ongoing tensions and a lack of diplomatic communication between the two nations. How is Starlink related to the internet situation in Iran? Starlink, a satellite broadband service, was suggested as a potential solution for Iranians to access the internet freely, especially after Iran experienced extensive internet blackouts that significantly hindered connectivity.

Watch the video here:

Iranian representative, identified as Nasser Asadi in reports, was seen ignoring him and looking away without engaging in a conversation or giving a reply.

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{{^usCountry}} Danon posted the video on his X handle with the caption “The Iranian representative didn't want the starlink :(”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Danon posted the video on his X handle with the caption “The Iranian representative didn't want the starlink :(”. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, Iran had the longest and most intense internet shutdowns in history, for nearly three months. Heavy restrictions were imposed on January 8 and were eased on January 23 before being reinstated again on February 28 when US and Israel attacked the country. The internet connectivity reportedly started coming back in May.

Starlink - Musk's satellite broadband service

The development came after Netanyahu showcased a Starlink terminal during his UN General Assembly address, saying the service could help Iranians circumvent internet restrictions. The video drew widespread attention as tensions between Israel and Iran remained elevated.

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Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite broadband service, aims to deliver high-speed internet through a network of thousands of satellites operating in low-Earth orbit.

Last month, Elon Musk took to X to pitch Starlink for India, saying it would help the “least served”, especially in rural india.

Netanyahu's speech at the UNGA

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the stage on Thursday at the UNGA, defending Israel's regional actions as numerous delegations walked out.

Also Read | Netanyahu’s time in Philadelphia in focus after UN speech; where Israel PM was born and his US ties

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Netanyahu particularly criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for describing him as a war criminal and called him “the antisemitic mayor of New York”. He accused Western European leaders of yielding to what he called “antisemitic mobs”, and alleged that Qatar and Turkey were spreading falsehoods.

He also described Iran as a “murderous dictatorship” and claimed that the nearly seven-month conflict, during which Israeli and US forces carried out strikes against Iran, had prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.