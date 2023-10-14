Lebanon to complain at UN over 'deliberate killing' of Reuters journalist

Lebanon's foreign ministry said it will submit a formal complaint to the UN Security Council over what it called "Israel's deliberate killing" of Issam Abdallah, a Lebanese national and Reuters visuals journalist, state media reported on Saturday.

In this photo provided by Reuters, Issam Abdallah, a videographer for the news agency, poses for a selfie while working in Maras, Turkey, in February 11, 2023. (Issam Abdallah/Reuters via AP)

Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck a group of journalists, a Reuters witness at the scene has said.