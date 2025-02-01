Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Italian court refers asylum seekers’ case to ECJ in challenge to Meloni’s migrant deal with Albania

AP |
Feb 01, 2025 01:07 AM IST

Italian court refers asylum seekers’ case to ECJ in challenge to Meloni’s migrant deal with Albania

ROME — An Italian appeals court on Friday refused to approve the speedy expulsion of 43 asylum seekers detained in Albania under a controversial migration deal to move the proceedings beyond the European Union's borders.

Italian court refers asylum seekers’ case to ECJ in challenge to Meloni’s migrant deal with Albania
Italian court refers asylum seekers’ case to ECJ in challenge to Meloni’s migrant deal with Albania

The migrants, whose asylum requests have already been rejected, will now be brought back to Italy after the third failed attempt by Giorgia Meloni's far-right government to process migrants in Albania.

The appeals court in Rome referred the case to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which is expected to issue a ruling on Feb. 25 related to the previous cases.

The series of lower court rulings have opened a fissure between the Meloni government and the Italian judicial system that has only deepened with the expulsion earlier this month of a Libya warlord who had been arrested in Italy on an International Criminal Court warrant alleging crimes against human rights.

In the two previous cases, judges similarly refused to approve the expulsion of much smaller groups of migrants, in both cases seeking clarity from the European court on which countries were safe for repatriation of people whose asylum claims are rejected.

Italy last year signed a five-year agreement to process up to 3,000 migrants a month beyond the EU borders as part of Meloni’s program to combat illegal migration to Italy, which is the first landfall for tends of thousands of migrants who make the perilous journey across the central Mediterranean Sea.

While the agreement has raised concerns among human rights activists, European partners have expressed interest in the project.

The 43 migrants were among 49 people who were transferred to Albania on an Italian naval ship Tuesday. Italian media reported they were from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Gambia.

The 49 migrants were among 3,704 who arrived in Italy through Jan. 27, with arrivals up more than double the same period last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On