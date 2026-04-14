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Italian PM Meloni suspends defence agreement with Israel, citing ‘current situation’

Italy's agreement with Israel was about cooperation across defence industries, education and training of military personnel.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 04:52 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday announced the suspension of Italy's defence agreement with Israel, which involves the exchange of military equipment and technology research.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement"(Reuters )

"In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying by Italian news agency Ansa.

An Italian diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that the agreement had been suspended, saying: "It would have been politically difficult to keep it going."

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What is the agreement about?

According to the report, the agreement with Israel was approved in 2006 and is reviewed every five years. It calls for cooperation across defence industries, education and training of military personnel, research and development and information technology, among others.

Tensions between the two countries have risen over the past week after the Italian government accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Also read: ‘This isn’t social media…’: Iran consulate digs US over Strait of Hormuz blockade

"It is necessary to continue working in order to advance peace negotiations, making every possible effort to stabilise the situation and reopen the (Hormuz) Strait, which is fundamental for us, not only for fuel supplies but also for fertilisers," Meloni said.

(With inputs from AFP)

 
strait of hormuz Italy israel israel iran war
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