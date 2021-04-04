Home / World News / Italy reports 326 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 18,025 new cases
Italy reports 326 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 18,025 new cases

Italy has registered 111,030 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.
Reuters | , Rome
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary policemen, set a cross adorned with an olive tree branch outside St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Italy has entered a three-day strict nationwide lockdown to prevent new surges of the coronavirus. Police set up road checks to ensure people were staying close to home and extra patrols were ordered up to break up large gatherings in squares and parks, which over Easter weekend are usually packed with picnic-goers. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(AP)

Italy reported 326 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 18,025 from 21,261.

The country has reported 3.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,432 on Sunday, down from 28,489 a day earlier.

There were 195 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 234 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,703 from a previous 3,714.

