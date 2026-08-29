Jaiyden Williams: 5 things about missing California youth as ‘endangered missing’ advisory issued - latest update

The California Highway Patrol issued an ‘endangered missing advisory’ for Jaiyden Williams, a 15-year-old missing youth. The alert was issued on August 28, sparking concerns among many.

Fiften-year-old Jaiyden Williams has gone missing and the California Highway Patrol sounded an alert. (X/@CHPAlerts)

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Sharing the alert, the CHP asked anyone with information to contact 911. Here's all you need to know about Jaiyden Williams.

Who is Jaiyden Williams: 5 things about missing youth

Williams has been described as a 15-year-old who is 5'11'' tall. Williams is said to weigh 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans. Williams is believed to be on foot and was last seen at around 1400 hours on August 28, in Wildomar, Riverside County, the alert further noted.

Jaiyden Williams missing alert sparks worries

Several people expressed concerns about Williams going missing. On Facebook, one person shared a screenshot of the alert they had received and wrote “AN ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY HAS BEEN ACTIVATED BY THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL ON BEHALF OF THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.”

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{{^usCountry}} On X, a person shared a video of Williams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X, a person shared a video of Williams. {{/usCountry}}

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He added “SEARCH UNDERWAY: 15-year-old Jaiyden Williams missing from Wildomar, California. Open the case. Help bring him home,” further saying “Make noise. Search now.”

People also reacted to the news of Williams going missing by offering prayers as indicated by folded hands emoticons.

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On Facebook, a person commented on the CHP alert and said “He was my friend he lives near me.”

(This story is being updated)