NSA Sullivan's visit underscored dynamism of India-US partnership: White House

The just concluded India visit of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan underscored the dynamism of the India-US partnership in advance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit next week, the White House said on Thursday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)

The top Biden administration official travelled to New Delhi this week where he met with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and his counterpart Ajit Doval.

"Sullivan’s visit underscored the dynamism of the US-India partnership in advance of Prime Minister Modi’s historic official state visit next week to the United States," the White House said in a readout of the call.

"He reviewed preparations for the upcoming official state visit of the Prime Minister, and discussed a range of strategic, regional, and bilateral issues including steps to advance the strategic technology and defence partnership between the United States and India,” the White House said.

The two National Security Advisors unveiled a roadmap for cooperation at a stakeholder event on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), Sullivan said.

