Home / India News / NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart Sullivan address meet on critical, emerging tech

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart Sullivan address meet on critical, emerging tech

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2023 10:05 PM IST

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan's India visit comes in backdrop of PM Modi's state visit to the US from June 21 to 24.

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in the national capital wherein they held restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Later in the day, the duo attended the second Track 1.5 dialogue on iCET which was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Both the NSAs addressed the dialogue, with the listeners comprising representatives of academia and industry from both India and the United States.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress made under iCET and encouraged stakeholders on both sides to strive for technology value chain partnerships that would lead to co-development and co-production of high technology products and services in both the countries, a government statement said.

Sullivan is currently on an official visit to India at the invitation of NSA Doval. He is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of American industry.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled state visit to the US from June 21 to 24, wherein he will be hosted by President Joe Biden for a state dinner. Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress.

National security advisor Ajit Doval with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.
National security advisor Ajit Doval with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too met Sullivan, and shared the pictures of their meeting on Twitter. “Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US”, the prime minister tweeted.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nsa ajit doval pm modi
nsa ajit doval pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out