Jamaica closes 2 major airports as Hurricane Melissa nears, shelters activated | Top updates

Jamaica’s two main international airports -- Norman Manley International in Kingston and Sangster International in Montego Bay will remain closed on Saturday (October 25) as the rapidly intensifying Hurricane Melissa inches closer to the island. Melissa became a hurricane on Saturday, prompting US forecasters to issue a hurricane warning for Jamaica.(AFP)

The move came after the authorities warned that the Hurricane, already deadly in parts of the Caribbean, could lead to "catastrophic” flooding across Jamaica and southern Hispaniola this week.

Jamaica's transport minister Daryl Vaz confirmed that Norman Manley International Airport would close after the last incoming flight of the day.

“So, my recommendation for those who want to get back to or get out of Jamaica is to change your arrangements to get out today,” he advised.

The hurricane, which strengthened to Category 3 status with winds reaching 115 mph on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, was forecast to make landfall in the US, the US Hurricane Centre said on Saturday.

The hurricane was located about 280 miles (450 km) from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

Hurricane Melissa: Top 10 key developments