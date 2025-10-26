Jamaica closes 2 major airports as Hurricane Melissa nears, shelters activated | Top updates
Authorities warned that the hurricane, already deadly in parts of the Caribbean, could lead to "catastrophic” flooding across Jamaica
Jamaica’s two main international airports -- Norman Manley International in Kingston and Sangster International in Montego Bay will remain closed on Saturday (October 25) as the rapidly intensifying Hurricane Melissa inches closer to the island.
The move came after the authorities warned that the Hurricane, already deadly in parts of the Caribbean, could lead to "catastrophic” flooding across Jamaica and southern Hispaniola this week.
Jamaica's transport minister Daryl Vaz confirmed that Norman Manley International Airport would close after the last incoming flight of the day.
“So, my recommendation for those who want to get back to or get out of Jamaica is to change your arrangements to get out today,” he advised.
The hurricane, which strengthened to Category 3 status with winds reaching 115 mph on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, was forecast to make landfall in the US, the US Hurricane Centre said on Saturday.
The hurricane was located about 280 miles (450 km) from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).
Hurricane Melissa: Top 10 key developments
- Norman Manley International in Kingston and Sangster International in Montego suspended operations for the day as safety measures intensified ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s landfall.
- In the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, a 79-year-old man was found dead after being swept away in a stream, local officials said Saturday. A 13-year-old boy was missing.
- Melissa was expected to set off "life-threatening and catastrophic" flooding and landslides in Jamaica, as well as in southern portions of Hispaniola, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.
- On Saturday evening, Melissa was about 130 miles southeast of the Jamaican capital Kingston, and about 260 miles southwest of Haiti's Port-au-Prince. The hurricane was moving at a crawl of 3 mph.
- The country's emergency operations centre said nine of 31 provinces were on red alert Saturday due to the risk of flash floods, rising rivers, and landslides.
- Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday urged residents of flood-prone areas to heed warnings and be prepared to evacuate.
- Melissa could bring total rainfall of 15 to 30 inches (38 to 76 cm) in portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, the NHC said, with isolated areas receiving as much as 40 inches.
- Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from early June to late November.
- The last major hurricane to impact Jamaica was Beryl in early July 2024—an unusually strong storm for the time of year.
- More than 650 shelters were activated in Jamaica. Officials said warehouses across the island were well-stocked and thousands of food packages prepositioned for quick distribution if needed.