James Gracey: All about Mary and Joe, siblings of student dead in Spain as parents' link to media company emerges

The body of 20-year-old James Gracey, also known as Jimmy Gracey, has been found in waters off a beach in Barcelona, according to CNN. Police said there is no suspicion of foul play, with a spokesperson telling CNN that “everything points to it being an accident, not a criminal act.” Gracey is survived by his younger siblings, Mary and Joe, whom he was known to help care for. (Instagram/ jgracey71)

Gracey, a junior at the University of Alabama, had been reported missing during a spring break trip. He was last seen around 3 am outside a nightclub near the Port Olímpic area after becoming separated from friends.

Family issues statement In a statement shared with CNN, Gracey’s family said, “We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time,” adding that they would pause media interviews to focus on supporting one another.

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His aunt, Beth Marren O’Reilly, also urged caution about online information, saying the family is “only talking about the facts that we know” and warning against “false information” circulating online, as reported by CNN.

Siblings Mary and Joe Gracey is survived by his younger siblings, Mary and Joe, whom he was known to help care for, according to comments cited by CNN.

Mary Gracey shared a tribute on Instagram alongside a photo with her brother, writing, “To my dear elder brother, I can’t even begin to believe what is happening and it truly doesn’t feel anywhere close to real….” She ended the note writing, “I love you endlessly and you are my best friend forever and ever, I promise to look over the little boys until we get to meet again.”

Joe Gracey also posted on Instagram, writing, “Jimmy you were such a great role model for me and you taught me a lot. I miss you so much and I know everyone else does too.”

Parents’ media connection The case has drawn additional attention due to the family’s connection to CNN. Gracey was the nephew of senior producer David Gracey, a detail confirmed in reports.

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Authorities in Spain, including the Mossos d’Esquadra police force, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Reports note that his body was found at a shallow depth near Somorrostro beach, with the area cordoned off during recovery efforts.

Officials are also examining evidence including his phone and wallet, which were recovered separately during the search.

While police have indicated the death appears to be accidental, the timeline of events remains under investigation.