‘You're the voice that…’: Papua New Guinea PM's praise for ‘global leader’ Modi

Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape told PM Narendra Modi that the Pacific Islands nations considers him as the leader of the Global South and will rally behind India's leadership at international forums. Highlighting the problems faced by Pacific Islands nations, James Marape said, “We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums.”

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.(AP)

"The issue of Ukraine war with Russia or Russia war with Ukraine rather, we import the inflation to our own small economies. These nations sitting before you, Mr Prime Minister (PM Modi), have high costs of fuel and power tariffs in their own countries and we suffer as a result of big nations at play in terms of geopolitics and the power struggles out there," James Marape said.

Urging PM Modi to be an active voice for the small island nations at global forums such as G20 and G7, James Marape said, “You are the voice that can offer our issues at the highest as advanced economies discuss matters relating to economy, commerce, trade and geopolitics.”

"We ask you, using this moment where I am co-chairing and I speak for my small brother and sister nations of the Pacific. Whilst our land may be small and the number may be small, our area and space in the Pacific are big. The world uses for trade, commerce and movement," he added.

He further urged PM Modi to be an advocate for the country saying, "We want you to be an advocate for us. As you sit in those meetings and continue to fight for the rights of small emerging nations and emerging economies."

"Our leaders will have a moment to speak to you. I want you, Mr Prime Minister, for you to spend time hearing them. And hopefully, at the end of these dialogues, may India and the Pacific's relationship is entrenched and strengthened," Marape said.

"But more importantly, the issues that are facing the Pacific island nations, especially the smaller ones amongst us ahead in its right context and given support by you, the leader of the Global South," the Papua New Guinea leader continued.

