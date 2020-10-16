e-paper
Home / World News / Japan decides to release contaminated water containing radioactive substances into the sea: Report

Japan decides to release contaminated water containing radioactive substances into the sea: Report

A formal decision is expected to be made within this month.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:17 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tokyo
A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems during a press tour at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP FILE)
         

Japan’s government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, Jiji news agency and other media reported on Friday.

A formal decision is expected to be made within this month, the reports said.

Tokyo Electric has collected more than a million tonnes of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

