Japan decides to release contaminated water containing radioactive substances into the sea: Report
A formal decision is expected to be made within this month.world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:17 IST
Tokyo
Japan’s government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, Jiji news agency and other media reported on Friday.
A formal decision is expected to be made within this month, the reports said.
Tokyo Electric has collected more than a million tonnes of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics