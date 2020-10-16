Japan decides to release contaminated water containing radioactive substances into the sea: Report

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:17 IST

Japan’s government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, Jiji news agency and other media reported on Friday.

A formal decision is expected to be made within this month, the reports said.

Tokyo Electric has collected more than a million tonnes of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.