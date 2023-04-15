Chaos ensues as object thrown near Japan PM during speech, Kishida unhurt. Video

A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech, news agency Reuters reported. Fumio Kishida was evacuated, Japanese media said. Japan PM Fumio Kishida Attacked: A man, on the ground, is caught after what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at a port in Wakayama.(AP)

An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, public broadcaster NHK reported. Fumio Kishida took cover at the site of the explosion site and remained safe, it added.

Japanese PM was was unharmed in the incident, local media reported.

Videos shared on social media showed officers remocing a man as people cleared the area. Fumio Kishida was beginning a speech after touring a fishing harbour in the western Japanese city when the incident occurred, NHK reported.

A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the scene, the report added.

The incident comes just nine months after Fumio Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech. Japan is due to host a Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima next month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON