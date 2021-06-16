Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japanese minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events amid Covid

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture's government says.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.(Reuters file photo)

Japan's minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday, ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

