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Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 4% as tensions rise after Iran launches fresh strikes

The tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped as much 4% as of 10:12 a.m. Tokyo time, its steepest decline since March 30.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 07:34 am IST
Bloomberg |
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Japanese stocks slumped, led by declines in the tech sector as AI shares retreated from record highs amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer following strong US jobs data.

Traders are also increasing bets on a Bank of Japan rate hike when policymakers meet next week, as officials grapple with mounting upside risks to inflation.(Reuters/Representative Image)

Heightening tensions in the Middle East further sapped risk appetite after Iran fired several rounds of missiles toward Israel while the US pushes to preserve a faltering ceasefire.

The tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped as much 4% as of 10:12 a.m. Tokyo time, its steepest decline since March 30. The broader Topix gauge slid as much as 2.9%, with electric appliances and machinery the biggest drags.

“Selling is expected to spread across Japanese technology shares, while funds may rotate into defensive sectors,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Lab. There are no signs of improvement in the standoff between the US and Iran, and investors are also inclined to wait for next week’s Fed decision, he said. “The market correction could persist for the time being.”

Traders are also increasing bets on a Bank of Japan rate hike when policymakers meet next week, as officials grapple with mounting upside risks to inflation.

Investor sentiment is also likely to be weighed by escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched multiple waves of missiles toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces warned that additional barrages could follow, though it said all incoming missiles were intercepted or landed in open areas.

Defensive sectors including pharmaceutical and telecommunications provided some support.

ADVANCERS

  • Sumitomo Pharma (4506) 7%
  • Toho/Tokyo (9602) 6.2%; Toho/Tokyo Shares Up 5.5%, Most in 11 Months as Topix Declines
  • Japan Elevator (6544) 4.9%

DECLINERS

  • Ibiden (4062) -11%; Asia ADR, GDR Equity Premium/Discounts for June 7
  • Taiyo Yuden (6976) -10%
  • TDK (6762) -10%

INSIGHTS

  • All of the one sector indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined; Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX-17 Automobiles & Transportation Equipment Index was the worst performer
  • The Nikkei was down 3.6%
  • Topix 500 is up 14% year-to-date, vs. Nikkei up 27%
  • Topix 500 members are trading at 17.0 times their estimated earnings for the next 12 months.

 
japan us iran war israel iran war
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