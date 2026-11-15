Jared Kushner says US preparing next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks with European partners directly involved

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner has said Washington is preparing for the next round of trilateral talks involving Russia and Ukraine, with discussions also underway to bring European partners directly into the peace process. Kushner said several new ideas had emerged from recent consultations and were being examined as possible ways to narrow differences between the sides.

Jared Kushner says the US is preparing another round of Ukraine peace talks as new proposals and European security arrangements are discussed. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

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In a post on X, Kushner said he and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had remained in contact with Russian, Ukrainian and European representatives following their meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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He said the immediate focus was on arranging direct engagement between Moscow and European partners and setting the agenda for the next round of negotiations.

Kushner indicated that the proposals under discussion could have different outcomes, with some potentially leading to breakthroughs and others developing into fresh proposals. He did not disclose details of the ideas or say whether Russia and Ukraine had agreed to any of them.

Kushner says practical compromises needed to end war

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{{^usCountry}} Kushner said a lasting settlement would require credible security guarantees for Ukraine and detailed arrangements to reduce the risk of another conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushner said a lasting settlement would require credible security guarantees for Ukraine and detailed arrangements to reduce the risk of another conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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He also described NATO as an important part of European security, while calling for stronger military communication, deconfliction and mechanisms to prevent disputes from escalating.

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He said the Trump administration wanted European partners to be directly involved in these discussions. Kushner also stressed that any final agreement would need the approval of the relevant parties.

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Addressing reports about the positions taken by Moscow and Kyiv, Kushner said public accounts had highlighted maximalist demands and strong political statements. However, he offered a different picture of the private discussions.

"In our private discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be necessary to end this war," he wrote.

Kushner added that the human cost of the conflict remained devastating and acknowledged that the issues involved were extremely difficult. He said the US team would continue working towards a settlement while keeping sensitive negotiations confidential.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not give up Donbas

Kushner's update comes as Zelenskyy has spoken about proposals raised during discussions with US representatives, as per Reuters. The Ukrainian president said Washington had, for the first time, asked whether Kyiv would consider withdrawing from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.

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Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine would not surrender its territory. He said Kyiv was instead working with partners on a broader security package involving NATO and European Union guarantees, a strong Ukrainian military and a reconstruction plan with defined funding.

The latest developments indicate that discussions are continuing, but no final agreement has been announced.