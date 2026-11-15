Alex Jones claims Trump is slated to make ‘emergency’ announcement: Here's what we know so far
Alex Jones claimed Trump would make an emergency announcement Saturday evening, but the White House schedule shows no such event.
Far-right commentator and former Trump ally, Alex Jones, claimed on Saturday afternoon that Donald Trump is slated to make an "emergency announcement" this evening. However, according to the White House press pool, Trump's schedule does not include any open press event.
Alex Jones has been making a number of unsubstantiated claims about the FAA outage that brought all flight departures in the US to a halt for over 12 hours. Earlier, he had claimed that Trump had gone missing since the FAA first ordered the ground stop. The claim Saturday that Trump is slated to make an emergency announcement is part of a string of unsubstantiated claims the Jones has made following the recent outages with the FAA and Microsoft.
"MASSIVE NEWS: PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL MAKE AN EMERGENCY ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE NATION TODAY AT 6:00 PM ET! Are you ready for DOOMSDAY?" Jones wrote in a X post on Saturday afternoon.
Also read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX carries out first-ever recovery of a spaceship with successful Starship catch
Deep Dive
Trump's schedule on the White House press pool document only one event on Saturday: The press pool roll call at 8:00 am ET when the president's executive time begins. There are no other public events scheduled for Saturday. Additionally, a press lid on the president's travel has been issued, meaning he will make no public appearances on Saturday anywhere.
Also read: Fact check: Posts falsely claim Trump, top White House officials moved to bunker amid FAA outage
Is Donald Trump missing?
On Saturday, CNN's senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins posted a short video report about the president's silence on the FAA ground stop that halted thousands of flights nationwide.
Collins pointed out that Trump has made a series of Truth Social posts since the outage, covering a range of issues, but none of it addressed the FAA outage. He has also not been seen in public since, and with Saturday's press lid, a sighting of the 81-year-old is not expected till Sunday morning.
Nonetheless, the FA ground stop has been addressed by US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and the FAA administrator, Bryan Bedford. Duffy and Bedford have ruled out foul play behind the outage and said that an equipment failure or a controller error likely caused Friday's outage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More