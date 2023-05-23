Meet Lauren Sanchez: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiance

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, Page Six reported claiming that Bezos proposed to Sanchez on board his $500 million superyacht. Lauren Sanchez and the Amazon boss began dating in 2018, it has been earlier reported. Here's everything you need to know about Lauren Sanchez:

Born in 1969 in US' Albuquerque, 53-year-old Lauren Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist. She worked as an entertainment reporter and a news anchor. She co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017. She has also featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2. She also has a helicopter pilot licence, reports have claimed. In 2016, Lauren launched her own company Black Ops Aviation- the first female-owned aerial film and production company. Lauren Sanchezand Jeff Bezos began their relationship in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 after Jeff Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott. Lauren was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell with whom she has two kids, Ella and Evan. Lauren Sanchez said in 2022 that she intends to follow in the footsteps of Blue Origin's founder and travel to space.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos along with his girlfriend and American news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

