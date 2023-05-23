Home / World News / Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sánchez: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sánchez: Report

ByMallika Soni
May 23, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Jeff Bezos Engagement: Both were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, and at a Carbone-sponsored beach party ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are reportedly engaged, several news outlets reported. Although the wedding plans of the couple have not been revealed, the reports claimed that the couple have been in a relationship since 2018 and are currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen,(Reuters)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen,(Reuters)

Both were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, and at a Carbone-sponsored beach party ahead of the Miami Grand Prix before heading to the south of France for the film festival. Rumours related to the couple getting married began when Lauren Sanchez was spotted with a large heart-shaped ring.

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorced in 2019. Lauren Sanchez and her ex-husband Hollywood executive Patrick Whitesell also divorced the same year. Since then Jeff and Lauren have been dating. The latter has two children with Patrick Whitesell, who has since remarried.

Jeff Bezos has four with Mackenzie Scott, who has also remarried.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the third-richest man in the world. Lauren Sánchez, 53, is a former broadcast journalist and philanthropist. In January, she told The Wall Street Journal, "On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids. We are the Brady Bunch!"

On her relationship with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez told CNN in 2022 that they are “really great teammates” when it comes to charitable work. Jeff Bezos said that his partner is "the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet" and said that she is "an inspiration".

