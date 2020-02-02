e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother

Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother

The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Michael Sanchez, the brother of Lauren Sanchez and subject of media reports that he was a source for the Enquirer’s splashy report last year revealing the affair between his sister and Bezos.

world Updated: Feb 02, 2020 11:41 IST
Christian Berthelsen and Hailey Waller
Christian Berthelsen and Hailey Waller
Bloomberg
Jeff Bezos was sued for defamation by his girlfriend’s brother
Jeff Bezos was sued for defamation by his girlfriend’s brother(REUTERS)
         

Jeff Bezos was sued for defamation by his girlfriend’s brother in a lawsuit accusing the Amazon.com Inc. chief executive officer of falsely claiming the brother provided lurid photographs to the National Enquirer.

The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Michael Sanchez, the brother of Lauren Sanchez and subject of media reports that he was a source for the Enquirer’s splashy report last year revealing the affair between his sister and Bezos. The story has expanded into an international controversy, now involving allegations that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince participated in a hack of Bezos’ phone and an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

The lawsuit also names Gavin de Becker, a security consultant who works for Bezos, as a defendant. It accuses Bezos and de Becker of telling journalists that Michael Sanchez provided graphic nude photographs of the Amazon CEO to the tabloid.

In the filing, Michael Sanchez acknowledges he entered a confidential agreement to “cooperate strategically” with American Media Inc., the National Enquirer’s parent company, but said he did so to “get ahead of the story” in an effort to limit the backlash against his sister and Bezos.

He says he didn’t provide the photographs to the Enquirer and couldn’t have been the source for them because he never possessed them.

A lawyer for Bezos, William Isaacson, said Bezos would respond to the accusations in court.

‘Unforgivable Betrayal’

“Michael is my older brother,” Lauren Sanchez said in a statement provided by her lawyer, Terry Bird. “He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer -- a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace.”

De Becker did not respond to a message seeking comment.

A United Nations report last month accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of possible complicity in the hack of Bezos’ phone, based on an analysis conducted by a consulting firm hired by Bezos. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation, and the report did not link Saudi Arabia’s alleged actions to the Enquirer report.

Federal Case

At the time the Bezos story was published, AMI was already operating under a non-prosecution agreement with the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, after admitting its role in hush-money payments made to women who allegedly had affairs with President Donald Trump.

In a blog post shortly after the Enquirer’s story about the affair, Bezos accused the tabloid of extortion and blackmail in their handling of the story. That prompted prosecutors to reopen their investigation to determine if AMI had violated its non-prosecution agreement. That investigation was still ongoing as of late last year, according to people familiar with it.

tags
top news
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
Congress releases party manifesto for Delhi assembly election on Feb 8
Congress releases party manifesto for Delhi assembly election on Feb 8
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
5th T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit accelerate as India lay base for big score
5th T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit accelerate as India lay base for big score
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news