Jeffrey Epstein-related case: Virgin Islands wants to subpoena ‘untraceable’ Google co-founder Larry Page

The U.S. Virgin Islands government wants to serve a subpoena to Google co-founder Larry Page for his alleged links to JPMorgan Chase and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per a report by Fox Business. But they are unable to locate Page.

Larry Page

There is an ongoing case against JPMorgan for allegedly facilitating Epstein's sex trafficking ring through which he exploited and abused several young women and underage girls at the infamous Little St. James island. In December, the Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan with the allegation that it knowingly ignored Epstein's crime and evidence of human trafficking in lieu of his financial footprint in the bank. The government alleged that JPMorgan turned a blind eye because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank.

A three-page motion was filed on Thursday in the Southern District of New York and as per it, Page is a "high-net worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan." Notably, Page co-founded and co-owns Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google.

Virgin Islands government even hired an investigative firm to trace Page but they haven't been successful in knowing his correct address. Amid all this, the government has Judge Jed Rakoff to let it serve the subpoena to Alphabet Inc. as a substitute for directly serving Page.

As per the report by Fox Business, Epstein had a banking relationship with JPMorgan from 1998 to 2013. His association with the bank continued even after his 2008 conviction for procuring an underage prostitute.

Little St. James island where Epstein was alleged to have abused girls, hosted several VIP guests, including Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton. Recently an investment firm led by US billionaire Stephen Deckoff has purchased the island and another island Great St. James for $60 million.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase has dismissed the allegations as "legally meritless" and a "masterclass in deflection."

"Having sought and obtained more than $100 million from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and businesses for damages caused by his sex trafficking crimes, the United States Virgin Islands now casts farther afield for deeper pockets," the bank’s lawyer wrote in the motion. "But this suit involves neither Epstein’s estate, nor his businesses, nor his victims."