Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired crisis PR firm at least a year before admitting affair: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent shockwaves across the US after he admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, triggering the biggest crisis in the chipmaker's history. A year before the bombshell revelation, the tech leader reportedly began working with a communications firm known for handling sex scandals.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is being investigated over links to an alleged Chinese spy (REUTERS/File Photo)

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Huang hired a crisis communications firm, Heller, which handled his behind-the-scenes communications since at least October 2025, two people familiar with the matter told WIRED. The firm's founder, Risa Heller, had a reputation as a "fixer" for powerful men facing allegations of sexual misconduct and other controversies.

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Risa Heller's previous clients include congressman Anthony Weiner, chef Mario Batali, and writer Jeffrey Toobin, according to a 2023 New York magazine profile. Before founding the firm, Heller also worked for Jane Harman, a former Democratic congresswoman from California, and later served as Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer’s press secretary in New York.

Deep Dive When did Jensen Huang begin working with crisis PR firm Heller? Huang had been working with Heller since at least October 2025, according to people familiar with the matter cited by WIRED. By the end of that month, Nvidia’s communications teams had reportedly been told to include the firm on press inquiries about him. Was Heller hired specifically to manage Jensen Huang’s alleged affair? The report did not confirm that Heller’s early work involved the affair. Its consultants were initially believed to be handling matters related to Huang’s personal life, including his family’s philanthropic ventures. What investigations or legal action followed the allegations involving Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation into the allegations. Shareholders also sued Nvidia and Huang, claiming the company concealed information about the alleged relationship and related national-security concerns.

Also Read | Nvidia, Jensen Huang sued over national security concerns after CEO's affair with suspected Chinese spy

Heller's involvement with Jensen Huang

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{{^usCountry}} According to the WIRED report, Heller's PR consultants were initially believed to be hired for matters related to his personal life, including his family's philanthropic ventures. The firm frequently communicated with Huang and his daughter Madison, who is a prominent figure in Nvidia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the WIRED report, Heller's PR consultants were initially believed to be hired for matters related to his personal life, including his family's philanthropic ventures. The firm frequently communicated with Huang and his daughter Madison, who is a prominent figure in Nvidia. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the report did not confirm whether Heller's early work with the Nvidia boss involved his affair. Jensen Huang first appeared in public with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed International, in 2024. Megaspeed was a major buyer of Nvidia's advanced AI chips and was being investigated for illegally smuggling them into China.

Also Read | Nvidia probe into CEO Jensen Huang’s affair raises troubling questions for AI

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In October 2025, Huang's business dealings with Megaspeed and his connection with Alice became public in a New York Times report, which alleged that the Trump administration was investigating whether Nvidia was helping China evade American export controls on AI chips. The report caused tensions within Nvidia's top ranks.

By the end of that month, Nvidia’s internal communications teams had been instructed to include Heller’s firm on any press inquiries about Huang, whether personal or professional, the report said.

Jensen Huang's affair

Nvidia initially said Jensen Huang's interactions with Alice were part of routine business dealings with clients. However, Huang on Sunday admitted to having an affair in an email to his employees, saying he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, Lori.

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"My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang said in the statement. “To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust."

Also Read | Elon Musk, Bill Ackman voice support for Jensen Huang after affair admission: ‘Humans make mistakes’

Separately, three Republican House committee chairs asked Huang to discuss his alleged links with Alice Huang in a closed-door meeting, according to Axios. US President Donald Trump said on Monday the FBI was looking into the Nvidia CEO's affair with Alice Huang, who is believed to be an operative working for China's intelligence services.

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However, Chinese officials denied involvement in such a scheme, the AP reported. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "These reports are groundless speculation, and a smear against China."