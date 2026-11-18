Former Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang's remarks defending his “demanding” leadership style have resurfaced amid the controversy surrounding his recent resignation following reports of multiple affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang landed in controversy in October 2026 when reports revealed he had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence. (AFP)

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Jensen, in a 2024 interview with CBS' ‘60 minutes’, acknowledged that he was “not easy to work for”, saying that achieving extraordinary things should not be easy.

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Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang say about being a demanding boss at Nvidia? In a 2024 interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Huang agreed that he was demanding, a perfectionist and not easy to work for. He said achieving extraordinary things should not be easy. Will Nvidia bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said the board has no plans to reinstate Huang. The board has hired Heidrick & Struggles to help find a permanent successor and says it will not rush the appointment. Can Jensen Huang influence Nvidia after resigning as CEO? Huang and entities tied to him own roughly 3.5% of Nvidia, and filings allow qualifying shareholders to nominate board candidates. Those nominees would still need shareholder approval to join the board.

The CBS show re-released the video on Wednesday in a post on X, wherein the narrator said that while Jensen was “humble” during the interview, a different side of him could be seen at Nvidia.

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The interviewer, Bill Whitaker, brought up with Jensen with some remarks made by his colleagues about him.

“Let me tell you what some of the people who you work with said about you: Demanding. Perfectionist. Not easy to work for. All that sound right?” Whitaker asked. Jensen said the description fit him “perfectly”, while adding, “It should be like that. If you want to do extraordinary things, it shouldn't be easy.”

The former Nvidia boss landed in controversy in October 2026 when reports revealed he had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singaporean AI firm Megaspeed who was under US intelligence scanner for allegedly acting as a Chinese spy.

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Jensen, in a statement, admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife. However, things escalated earlier this month when The New York Times and other outlets reported that he had engaged in two other workplace affairs. Jensen resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12, ending his 33-year career at the helm of the chipmaking company.

Nvidia board rules out rehiring Jensen as CEO; hires executive search firm to find successor

Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones on Tuesday made it clear that the company's board would not bring back co-founder Jensen Huang on a conference call with investors. Jones opened the company's earnings call by saying Nvidia would not rehire Huang and that the board would not take questions about his departure.

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Jones further said the Nvidia board has hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find the company's next CEO. The board chairman said they want to appoint a permanent CEO as quickly as possible but will not rush the decision before finding the right person.

Nvidia stocks rose 4 per cent in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported strong quarterly results and gave a better-than-expected sales forecast for the next quarter. The stock gained even as Jones said Nvidia wouldn't rehire the ex-CEO.