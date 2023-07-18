Mom knows best! Jesse Watters gets hilarious career advice during show to avoid Fox News pitfalls like his predecessors

Jesse Watters, the Fox News host known for his bold commentary, received some unconventional career advice from an unexpected source - his own mother. During his show, Jesse Watters Primetime, his mother called in to offer him a list of suggestions to avoid the fate of his predecessors, Bill O'Reilly and Tucker Carlson, who lost their positions at the network. With a touch of humor and motherly concern, she shared her wisdom with Jesse.

Stay Clear of Conspiracy Rabbit Holes

Jesse Watters appears during his debut 8 p.m. EDT time slot on "Jesse Watters Primetime".(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

First and foremost, Mama Watters warned her son against diving into conspiracy theories. Drawing on recent legal troubles faced by Fox News and Carlson due to unverified claims, she stressed the importance of steering clear of such controversies. "We want no lawsuits, and we definitely don't want to lose you," she emphasized.

Next on the list was a reminder to be kind and respectful in his discourse. Mama Watters urged Jesse to use his voice responsibly and promote conversations that maintain a positive narrative. Referencing his previous controversial remarks about homeless individuals, she encouraged him to approach topics with empathy and compassion.

Move Beyond Biden-Bashing

Acknowledging the abundance of criticism towards President Biden, Mama Watters proposed a shift in focus. She suggested exploring different subject matters and leaving behind the worn-out narratives. With a touch of wit, she hinted at a less intrusive interest in others' personal lives and bodies, signaling a desire for more meaningful discussions.

Mama Watters, urged her son to use his influence to nudge Donald Trump's return to television. She playfully envisioned a show where the audience would proudly wear red hats, hinting at Trump's iconic campaign merchandise. Although she acknowledged that Jesse's ratings might never be surpassed, she predicted that a show featuring his Bedminster friend would captivate viewers.

As the call concluded, Mama Watters wished her son good luck, acknowledging his success on Jesse Watters Primetime. With her wise and witty advice, she left Jesse with the tools to navigate the turbulent media landscape while maintaining his unique style and keeping his job secure.