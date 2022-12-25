Home / World News / Plane evacuated at New York airport owing to a smoking laptop': Officials

world news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 02:34 PM IST

New York Airport: There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide.

New York Airport: Air travellers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International airport in New York.(Reuters File)
ByMallika Soni

Emergency responders evacuated a flight at JFK International Airport in New York City because of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane, officials said.

The crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported that there was a smoking computer in the plane after landing on a flight from Barbados, ABC news reported. There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide, officials said adding five people suffered minor injuries.

new york city
