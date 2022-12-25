Plane evacuated at New York airport owing to a smoking laptop': Officials

Emergency responders evacuated a flight at JFK International Airport in New York City because of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane, officials said.

The crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported that there was a smoking computer in the plane after landing on a flight from Barbados, ABC news reported. There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide, officials said adding five people suffered minor injuries.

