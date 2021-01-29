J&J Covid vaccine supply to start at 2 million doses, GAO says
Johnson & Johnson will deliver about 2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine when it receives an emergency use authorization in the U.S., according to a Government Accountability Office report published Thursday.
The figure revealed in a footnote to the government audit is the clearest indication yet of the initial supply of J&J’s one-shot vaccine.
A spokesman for J&J said in an email that it expected to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. government in the first half of the year. He didn’t comment further on the GAO report.
The company was expected to have doses available in the single-digit millions by the second half of February, Moncef Slaoui, the top scientific adviser to the Trump administration’s vaccine development effort, said earlier this month.
“We’re trying to make that number get as close to a double digit number as possible,” Slaoui said at a briefing at the time.
J&J is expected to report clinical-trial data on the experimental shot’s efficacy by early next week, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told Bloomberg in a Jan. 26 interview. The company aims to have seven manufacturing facilities running by the end of the second quarter to ramp up supply, Wolk said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief calls vaccine distribution 'emergency'
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that while every country has the duty to protect its own people “no country can afford to neglect the rest of the world.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas
- Mass arrests of pro-democracy figures have followed. Some have fled Hong Kong for the West, including to Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J Covid vaccine supply to start at 2 million doses, GAO says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jair Bolsonaro says Covid will last forever, isolation leads nowhere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant
- Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured as Covid-19 rages
- Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something Donald Trump's administration had refused to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self
- Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
- The leak did not cause an explosion, and its cause -- which is still unknown -- remains under investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed man arrested near US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple CEO slams internet giants ahead of new privacy features
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox