e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / JK Rowling reveals she had COVID-19 symptoms, now ‘fully recovered’

JK Rowling reveals she had COVID-19 symptoms, now ‘fully recovered’

The 54-year-old writer took to Twitter where she said she had been suffering from the infection for the last two weeks.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
J.K. Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” book series has not yet gotten tested for Covid-19 but said she had developed symptoms which following an advice from a doctor has subsided.
J.K. Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” book series has not yet gotten tested for Covid-19 but said she had developed symptoms which following an advice from a doctor has subsided. (AP)
         

“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling on Monday revealed that she showed the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but now has “fully recovered”.

The 54-year-old writer took to Twitter where she said she had been suffering from the infection for the last two weeks.

Though she wasn’t tested, Rowling said, she was following her husband, doctor Neil Murray’s advice to manage the symptoms.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. “I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot (sic),” she wrote and shared a link from doctors at Queens Hospital in the UK.

 

In a follow-up tweet, Rowling also thanked her followers for their wishes and urged them to stay safe.

“Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me,” she tweeted.

The third part of Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” film was one of the major titles whose production was suspended amid the pandemic. Led by Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, the yet-to-be-titled third chapter in the spin-off series of the “Harry Potter” universe is scheduled to be released in 2021. Warner Bros studio is yet to announce when the shoot will resume.

tags
top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news