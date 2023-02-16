Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FBI searched University of Delaware in Joe Biden documents probe: Report

Updated on Feb 16, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Joe Biden FBI Probe: The searches occurred with the consent and cooperation of Joe Biden's legal team.

Joe Biden FBI Probe: US President Joe Biden is seen,(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The FBI carried out two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks in relation with a probe into US president Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, CNN reported. The report cited a source familiar with the investigation.

The searches occurred with the consent and cooperation of Joe Biden's legal team, the report added.

Earlier this month, US Justice Department conducted a three-and-a-half hour search of the president's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. However, Joe Biden's attorney said no documents with classified markings were found but some materials were taken for further review.

Materials were previously found at Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a Washington office he used during the time he served service as vice president under Barack Obama.

Mallika Soni

Topics
joe biden
