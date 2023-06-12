Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joe Biden to get second root canal in 2 days: White House gives health update

Joe Biden to get second root canal in 2 days: White House gives health update

Mallika Soni
Jun 12, 2023 08:53 PM IST

The US president reported dental pain on Sunday, prompting an examination and a root canal.

US president Joe Biden will skip an event on his public schedule to undergo his second root canal procedure in two days as he reported dental pain, the White House said. The US president reported dental pain on Sunday, prompting an examination and a root canal that day, his physician informed as per news agency Reuters.

US president Joe Biden seen in Washington, DC.(AFP)

But as Joe Biden experienced more pain this morning, which his physician Kevin O'Connor had said was anticipated, his medical team planned to "complete the president's root canal today, at the White House."

Owing to this, the White House canceled Joe Biden's appearance at an event on Monday morning celebrating college athletes. More details about Joe Biden's schedule will be announced later, the White House said in a statement.

Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and host a reception for chiefs of mission but it remained unclear whether those events would still take place.

