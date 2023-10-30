‘You reap what you sow’: Iran mocks Joe Biden as US troops attacked in Mideast

Iran said that attacks on US forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the region were a result of "wrong American policies" which include support for Israel amid Hamas war. This comes as US forces have come under repeated attack in Iraq and Syria since Hamas entered the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people and seizing 239 hostages. Israel has responded with a bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip which has killed 8,306 people, mostly civilians.

US president Joe Biden(AP)

"The attack on American bases in the region, especially in Iraq, is the result of wrong American policies in the region, which we hope it will correct," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.

The attacks were carried out by groups against “the US presence in the region and seriously opposed to American support for the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel)”, he said.

"You reap what you sow," he said, urging the United States to "stop" backing Israel.

Earlier, Iran hailed the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel as a "success" but denied any involvement. Iran army's chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri said Hamas was "ready for an Israeli ground attack". Some 200 protesters including Iranian Jews also gathered at a synagogue in Tehran calling for a ceasefire and condemning "the massacre of children, women and defenceless people".

Iran has repeatedly warned of the expansion of the war to other parts of the region while the White House has accused Tehran of "actively facilitating" attacks on US forces in the Middle East. Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi has said that the country sees it as "its duty to support the resistance groups" but insisted that they "are independent in their opinion, decision and action".

Last week, the US military said that it had struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups. The United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria, news agency AFP reported.

