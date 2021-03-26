Joe Biden nominates Seema Nanda as solicitor in department of labour

US President Joe Biden has nominated Seema Nanda, an Indian-American labour and employment attorney, as solicitor in the department of labour.

Nanda has served in several roles at the department in the Obama administration, and held the position of the chief executive officer at the democratic national committee.

Nanda’s nomination will have to be confirmed by the US senate.

She is currently a fellow at Harvard Law School’s labour and work-life programme. She grew up in Connecticut and went to Brown University and Boston College Law School.

Biden, who announced Nanda’s nomination along with other senior positions on Friday, has named more than two dozen Indian-Americans to senior positions in his administration, including Vivek Murthy as surgeon general, and Vinay Reddy as director of the president’s team of speechwriters.

Neera Tanden was the president’s nominee to a cabinet position before she withdrew in the face of bipartisan opposition to her nomination over controversial tweets in the past.