Joe Biden officially announces he's running for re-election as US President

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially announced that will seek a second White House term in 2024. The 80-year-old Democrat - the oldest US president ever - could see him facing Donald Trump again as the latter announced his re-election bid earlier.

US President Joe Biden.(AP)

Sharing a little over three minutes video, Biden said, “Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States.” The video opens with imagery from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred. That's been the work of my first term - to fight for our democracy. To protect our rights. To make sure everyone in this country is treated equally. And that everyone is given a fair shot at making it,” Biden said in the video.

Slamming the ‘MAGA extremists’ (MAGA is the acronym for the "Make America Great Again" political slogan of Trump), Biden said that they are “lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away.”

“When I ran for President 4 years ago, I said we are in the battle for the soul of America, and we still are. his is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election. I know America. Let's finish this job. I know we can,” the 80-year-old Democrat added.

Biden's age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party. While it has become a central attack point for the Republicans, Biden's supporters have asserted that his age “reflects the experience he has for the job.”