Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations’, Joe Biden says, then explains why

The world is changing rapidly, so much so that it is beyond control, not because of any one single individual or one nation though, US President Joe Biden said, assertively, at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Friday while talking about the Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the world as well as US' relationship with other countries.

Joe Biden called Pakistan a dangerous nation, saying that it “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

Reflecting on his relationship with China, Joe Biden said that former US President Barack Obama had assigned him the task of engaging with Xi Jinping.

“I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than any person in — any head of state in Amer- — in the world. I spent over — they keep count of it — 78 hours’ worth. Of that, 68 were in person, over the last 10 years, because Barack knew that he couldn’t be dealing with a Vice President. And so, he assigned me," Joe Biden said.

“This is a guy who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems,” Joe Biden said about Xi Jinping.

Following his starkest comments yet on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in which Joe Biden had warned that the world could face “Armageddon” if Vladimir Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon, the US President said Vladimir Putin's aim was to split North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"One thing that Putin decided — counted on was us splitting NATO. Not a joke. Splitting NATO. And look what’s happening. Look what’s happening in the eastern front of NATO," Joe Biden said expressing concern.

